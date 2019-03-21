Storm system to pass through Friday: rain, thunder, and snow around Denver

DENVER — Cloud cover increases Thursday as a storm system approaches the city with rain, snow, and thunderstorms expected Friday.

Throughout Thursday evening, cloud cover sticks around, and there will be some windy moments too. Overall, mild temperatures remain in the 40s for the evening and down into the 30s for overnight as rain and snow inch closer to the city from the mountains.

Speaking of which, the high country catches some rain and snow late Thursday, and these chances last through Friday and early Saturday.

These are the showers that approach the greater metro area Friday morning and increase across the region throughout the afternoon and evening. Those of you to the east of I-25 have a chance of thunderstorms, along I-25 have a chance of rain, snow, and thunder, and snow for those into the elevations.

For Denver specifically, the chance for rain increases quickly in the afternoon. A larger area of heavy rain and thunder form on the city’s east and southeast side which, if this cools down enough, could produce a quick burst of some heavy snow. Snow is a remote possibility as it appears in the data; temperatures are more likely to stay warm enough to keep the precipitation as rain.

The storm system bringing these chances to us will clear Saturday morning leaving partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s expected for the metro areas.

Although Sunday remains in the 50s for the city, another storm system will make its way through the area, and this one brings another chance for rain, snow, and thunder from later Sunday through Monday morning. Again, temperatures are warm, so unless temperatures cool off more than expected, we are set for more rain than snow.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue watching this late weekend system for any chance that snow becomes more likely, and therefore more impactful, to Monday morning’s commute.

As this storm system clears, there will be a quick warm-up into the upper 60s and some 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday – the warmest of the year so far.

