Who: Servicios De La Raza

What: 7th Annual Raices Latinas Gala

When: Saturday, June 1st beginning at 5:30p

Where: Hyatt Regency Denver At Colorado Convention Center

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are excited to be a part of the 7th Annual Raices Latinas Gala presented by Servicios De La Raza. Join Vicente Arenas as he emcees this wonderful gala.

The Raices Latinas Gala is an evening of celebration in recognition of service to our communities. Since opening in 1972, Servicios De La Raza’s mission has been to provide and advocate for culturally responsive, essential human services and opportunities to our community. Mark your calendars and join others for an unforgettable night in support of this mission.

