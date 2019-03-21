Residents concerned about planned expansion of C-470

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- C-470 and E-470 form a 92-mile highway around most of the Denver metro area. However, a northwestern portion of the loop is not yet finished, and plans for its completion are not sitting well with some Arvada residents.

Indeed, the highway that is supposed to unite the Denver area is dividing people who live near the proposed construction.

The 9.5-mile C-470 expansion known as the Jefferson Parkway would run immediately behind some homes in Arvada's Leyden Rock subdivision.

“What you’re seeing is the proposed right-of-way for the Jefferson Parkway that has been in the planning stages in some fashion or another since the '70s," said Jeffrey Staniszewski, who lives in Leyden Rock and leads a 100-member group called The Movement To Stop Jefferson Parkway.

"They put us at risk. They put homes 60 feet away from the road. We’ve got a fire trap that can ignite because of all this grass. We have no entrance or exit onto the road and at the far east side, we have a plutonium issue that could harm a lot of other people. They didn’t consider any of that," said Staniszewski.

New homeowners moving into Leyden Rock signed a disclosure stating they were told about the highway.

"The disclosure would say there may be noise and they would reference a file number, which is a section of the development to be built. But in more cases than not, they were referencing a section that the residents didn’t live in and was not adjacent to the roadway, so it was factually in accurate," said Staniszewski.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to Bill Ray, who is the executive director of the Jefferson Parkway Public Highway Authority. He said the disclosure was complete and accurate. He also stated that the parkway authority is committed to working with the community and will continue the conversation.

The bidding process for construction is still months away, so there will be plenty time for that conversation.