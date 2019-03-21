Near 60 degrees today; Rain to snow arrives on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures will once again surge to 60 degrees on Thursday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. We'll start sunny then turn partly to mostly cloudy.

The mountains see increasing clouds with a 50 percent chance of snow, rain in the valleys. Mild temps in the 30s, 40s and even low 50s.

A storm system delivers a 60 percent chance of rain to the Front Range on Friday afternoon.

It could change to snow Friday night into Saturday morning with 0-3 inches of accumulation possible across Denver, Foothills and Palmer Divide. Early highs in the 50s then falling.

Where the rain/snow line sets up will be important.

The central and northern mountains can expect 1-5 inches of snow accumulation by Saturday morning. The heaviest accumulation occurs in the southern mountains where a foot could fall.

On Saturday snow ends early then partly cloudy across the Front Range with highs in the 50s.

On Sunday we'll see a 40 percent chance of rain. It could change to snow late into Monday morning with highs in the 50s.

