Memorial held for Colorado State Patrol corporal killed during blizzard

LONGMONT, Colo. — A Colorado State Patrol trooper struck and killed by a car during last week’s blizzard was honored before being laid to rest.

Members of law enforcement and firefighters as well as the public waited along the funeral procession for 52-year-old Cpl. Dan Groves on Thursday in Longmont.

Speaking at the packed service, Gov. Jared Polis described Groves leaving a lucrative job in IT because he felt a “calling” to help people.

Groves was hit by a driver as he was helping another driver who had slid off Interstate 76. He served in the state patrol for 12 years after working in technology in Chicago and is survived by his partner of two years.

“He was someone who took his job seriously, but was never someone who took himself seriously,” Polis said.

Groves is the fourth state trooper to be killed since 2015 while responding to an accident. His death renewed calls for drivers to slow down when they see accidents.

“The heartache felt since last Wednesday is simply immeasurable,” CSP Chief Matthew Packard said. “The reason Dan is not here today can never be acceptable. It can’t. We must learn from Dan’s sacrifice.