Memorial for CSP corporal killed on I-76 during blizzard to be held on Thursday

LONGMONT, Colo. -- Hundreds of first responders from around the state will gather to honor Colorado State Patrol corporal Daniel Groves on Thursday.

Groves was killed last week after being hit by a driver while helping a driver who slid off Interstate 76 during the blizzard on the eastern Plains.

The memorial will start with a seven-mile procession along Highway 66 from Interstate 25 to LifeBridge Church near 107th Street in Longmont.

The procession starts around 8 a.m. and there will be road closures in the area. The closure includes a closure at Highway 66 and Highway 287. All westbound lanes of Highway 66 will be utilized during the procession.

The funeral will begin at the church around 10 a.m. You can watch the ceremony on this page, our Facebook page and live on Channel 2.

HEADS UP - my recommendation for travel in/out of Longmont today around 7:30a to 10:00a is to take CO-119 and avoid CO-66 #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/7q9lwYErfG — Sam Boik (@SamBoik) March 21, 2019

The 52-year-old corporal was helping the driver of a vehicle that slid off I-76 near Roggen, about 10 miles east of Keenesburg and about 50 miles northeast of Denver, when he was struck by a driver during the blizzard last week.

CSP believes was likely driving too fast for the conditions.

Groves was taken to Platte Valley Medical Center where he died a short time later. Groves had been with the Colorado State Patrol for about 12 years.

Groves lived in Johnstown with his partner for the past two years.