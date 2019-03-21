Juvenile skier dies after hitting tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Posted 5:28 pm, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:29PM, March 21, 2019

Breckenridge Ski Resort

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A juvenile skier died after she hit a tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort Thursday morning.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 11 a.m., it responded to a report of a female juvenile skier that collided with a tree on Breckenridge’s Peak 10.

The skier was taken to Breckenridge Medical Clinic, where she was pronounced dead.

The skier’s identity and age have not been released pending the notification of her family.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office has taken over the investigation.

