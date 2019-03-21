Freedom Service Dogs is looking for volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD — The Freedom Service Dogs of America is looking for volunteers to join its ‘Puppy Raising Club’.

Volunteers are responsible for helping raise and train pups who will hopefully become service dogs for veterans.

"Right now we have more than 100 clients that are on our waiting list to receive a service dog,” said Erin Conley, a spokesperson for the organization. "They can help veterans with post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, missing limbs, mobility impairments [to name a few]”.

According to Conley, volunteering with the ‘Puppy Raising Club’ is considered a wonderful gift for veterans, despite having to eventually part ways with the pup they’re raising.

"It takes a very dedicated volunteer who’s willing to have a puppy with them in their home full-time,” Conley said. "The hard part is handing them over to the person who will be receiving them as their service dog”.

Freedom Service Dogs of America helps train about 100 dogs a year. Anyone interested in volunteering with the ‘Puppy Raising Club’ call 303-922-6231 or visit freedomservicedogs.org.