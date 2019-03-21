× Denver Arts Festival – 5/25 and 5/26

What: Denver Arts Festival

When: Saturday, May 25th and Sunday, May 26th

Where: Denver Arts Festival Conservatory Green, Stapleton

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to again partner with the Denver Arts Festival on of Denver’s greatest art and craft festivals.

The Denver arts festival is a fine art and fine crafts festival that continues to be dedicated to showcasing Colorado artists and a select group of national artists. Mark your calendars and come out to browse a fantastic collection of artists and crafters. Be sure to stop by on Sunday for your chance to check out the Pinpoint Weather BEAST and have a chance to meet FOX31 and Channel 2 talent. Enjoy food and beverages and take in all that the Denver Arts Festival has to offer. Admission and parking are free!

