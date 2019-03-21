× Dancing with the Anchors – 4/13

Who: Anchor Center For Blind Children

What: Dancing with the Anchors

When: Saturday, April 13th from 5p-10p

Where: Pinehurst Country Club

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 Sam Boik and Chris Parente are thrilled to be a part of this year’s Dancing with the Anchors. Join them on Saturday, April 13th as they showcase their dance skills to benefit the Anchor Center For Blind Children.

Be sure to mark your calendar for a fun-filled evening of friendly competition that promises to be a memorable evening. FOX31’s Sam Boik and Chris Parente will square off with anchors from across the Denver news market to see who has the sweetest feet on television. Those who attend can expect a three-course plated dinner, cash bar (ticket for one drink is included with your ticket purchase) and all the dancing one can handle! The flow of the event is as follows:

5:00-6:00 Registration and Social Hour

6:00-7:00 Dinner

7:00-9:00 Program and Dance Competition

9:00-10:00 Social Hour/Open Dancing

You can help ensure FOX31 and Channel 2 brings home to gold by voting for Sam and Chris! Vote using the links below:

Vote for Sam

Vote for Chris

To purchase tickets and for more info, click here.

Caliente Senor Parente!

Gear up for the big day and dust off the dancing shoes early and join Chris Parente for his “Caliente Senor Parente!” a Latin-infused fundraiser for the Anchor Center for Blind Children. The fundraiser will take place on Wednesday, April 3rd at 7pm at The Clocktower Cabaret. The event will feature live Latin music from the band Sontres as well as prizes, a silent auction, Latin ballroom dancing, drag queens, stand up comedy, and other surprises.

To purchase tickets and for more info, click here.