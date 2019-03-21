× Cross-country LSD distribution operation dismantled in Loveland

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested after a cross-country LSD distribution operation was dismantled in Loveland on Wednesday, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force with assistance from the Larimer County Regional SWAT team served search and arrest warrants at 3213 Overlook Lane on Wednesday.

Evidence was seized that confirmed the distribution, the sheriff’s office said.

Ronald Williams, 33, was arrested on a no-bond warrant out of North Carolina for distribution of more than 1,000 doses of hallucinogens.

The Mocksville Police Department vice narcotics unit and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office out of North Carolina led the investigation.

Because of the potential of dangerous chemicals, the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority hazmat team and Thompson Valley Emergency Medical Services assisted in the warrant.

No hazards were found, the sheriff’s office said.