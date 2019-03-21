Critics say transportation needs to be a funding priority in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Whether you’re commuting to work or heading out to the mountains for a weekend getaway, chances are you’re driving on Colorado roads to your destination.

Depending on who you ask, the answer changes when comparing Colorado roads to those in other states.

“Our hope is that transportation becomes a higher funding priority next year,” said Sandra Hagen Solin with Fix Colorado Roads.

Hagen Solin says lawmakers missed an opportunity to do just that with funding from extra revenue brought in this past fiscal year.

Lawmakers are looking to add $30 million to transportation needs, compared to $185 million to help fund the governor’s full-day kindergarten plan. The new transportation money is on top of $200 million that was already budgeted.

Hagen Solin says that total $230 million figure is great funding, but lawmakers should focus on funding consistently over time to tackle the issue.

“We will be starting from zero yet again next year, relative to a $9 billion challenge this state is facing,” Hagen Solin said.

Colorado Department of Transportation shared the following estimates with FOX31 for typical infrastructure improvement costs across the state, saying the cost varies depending on location:

Paving one mile of roadway/highway: $1.5 million for one lane/one direction

One mile of widening: $2 million for one lane/one direction

A new intersection: $3.5 million

One mile of guardrail: $300,000

Filling potholes: $60 per square yard