× Colorado woman donating almost $10k worth of hand-made jewelry to help Camp Fire survivors feel pretty again

FREDERICK, Colo. – A Colorado woman is helping add a little sparkle back into the lives of women who lost everything in California’s Camp Fire back in November.

Stacia Shane-Clark has been making jewelry as a hobby and as a side-business for the past two decades. She says following the camp fire, she decided to post in a Facebook group for survivors of the Camp Fire offering up a few pieces of jewelry to women who lost theirs in the fire.

“I thought it was silly. After I had made that post and almost every person has come back and said after your house has burned down and you’ve walked through ashes and rubble and you have only the clothes that are on your back and you don’t feel pretty anymore,” she said.

Her post got almost 500 requests for necklaces, earrings and bracelets.

“Each piece is made for every person individually based on the story they sent me,” she said.

Stacia says she spends nearly every free moment she has working on the jewelry.

It is all made of sterling silver and Swarovski crystals or other semi-precious gems. Each piece costs between $10-$15 to make, plus $3.70 for shipping.

Stacia started an online Etsy store selling jewelry. She says 100% of the proceeds made from sales will be used to fund the jewelry project for the Camp Fire victims.