× Colorado Springs to build 15,000 ramps to settle accessibility lawsuit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs has agreed to install more than 15,000 curb ramps over the next 14 years to settle its second lawsuit in six months involving claims the city’s streets and sidewalks are inaccessible to the disabled.

The Gazette reports the newest lawsuit was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Denver by Tim Fox and Julia Campins. The two attorneys represent the Civil Rights Education and Enforcement Center and Campins Benham-Baker, respectively.

Fox says attorneys will file settlement documents Thursday.

In September, Colorado Springs settled a similar lawsuit, filed by disabled veteran Chris Sweeney and his wife who claimed noncompliance with federally-required accessibility standards.

Sweeney has been in a wheelchair since twice being struck by lightning.

Although the city did not admit fault in the case, it agreed to pay the Sweeneys $19,000.