YOUR dogs or cats can strike a pose for new coffee table book!

Want to see your precious pets featured in the 2019 "Dogs of Denver and Friends" coffee table book?  100% of your $250 donation through DogsOfDenver.org goes to the  Dumb Friends League. With your donation, your dogs or cats get a one-hour photo shoot, a full-page photo, and a copy of the new book!

