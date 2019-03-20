World Down Syndrome Day: Celebrate With Global!

March 21

Join Global Down Syndrome Foundation, the Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome and the Anna and John J. Sie Center for Down Syndrome for a celebration at the Colorado State Capitol!

The Global team, self-advocates, and other organizations serving the differently-abled will enjoy a fun photo op followed by announcements and light refreshments.

If you have any questions please contact: events@globaldownsyndrome.org or  call 720-518-2100.

