× University of Denver will no longer require applicants to provide ACT, SAT scores

DENVER — Students applying to the University of Denver in fall 2020 or later will no longer be required to submit their SAT or ACT test scores with their applications, the university announced on Tuesday.

The university says that studies have shown that high school grades are a better predictor of first-year college performance and standardized test scores have a low correlation with persistence and graduation.

According to the university, by switching to the “test-optional” policy, it will allow perspective students to customize how their academic profile is presented to the university.

“Oftentimes an ACT or SAT score is more reflective of a student’s economic background and the resources of their school, rather than demonstrating the student’s academic abilities and college preparedness,” said Todd Rinehart, vice-chancellor for enrollment at DU. “We want to place our focus on curriculum and performance in school, and provide students the choice as to how their academic record is presented.”

“As we continue to strive toward a more diverse class of students, we expect that this decision will allow us to be more inclusive of low-income and first-generation students, as well as those with different learning styles and talents,” Rinehart said.

More than 1,000 colleges and universities across America are test-optional schools, including Wake Forest University and American University.

The average tuition to attend DU is about $70,000 per year, according to DU’s website.