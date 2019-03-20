Texas mother accused of allowing man to sexually assault daughter for $400

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A Texas mother is accused of allowing a man to sexually assault her 5-year-old daughter for $400.

Shirley Harmon, 36, has been charged with felony aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to Ector County Sheriff’s Office records.

Authorities arrested 62-year-old Gary Landreth on for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Records show Landreth, who has a bond of $50,000, posted bail Jan. 14.

According to the Odessa American, a sheriff’s office affidavit states the abuse happened between 2017 and 2019.

Harmon was arrested March 4 for failing to report the alleged abuse.

She admitted to investigators that, on multiple occasions, she allowed Landreth to inappropriately touch the 5-year-old while ignoring the girl’s cries, according to the paper.

Records show Harmon is being held on a $50,000 bond.