Temperatures near 60 Thursday; mountain snow returns

DENVER -- It will be another mild and calm day on Thursday on the Front Range.

The forecast high temperature for Denver is 59 degrees with clouds building in the afternoon. There is a 10 percent chance for an isolated shower on the Front Range.

Snowfall returns to Colorado's mountains on Thursday. The San Juan Mountains will be the bull's-eye for the heaviest totals with 6 to 14 inches possible through Friday morning.

A better chance for showers moves into the Front Range on Friday night.

Some of these showers will fall as a rain/snow mix or snow showers in higher elevations. The Palmer Divide could see 1-2 inches of wet heavy snow.

Denver will see another chance for snow showers late Sunday into Monday. It is still too far out to know if it will accumulate.

