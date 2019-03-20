Teen killed in Aurora shooting remembered as happy, kind by loved ones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A juvenile is now in custody for the shooting death of an Aurora teenager. Jeremy Rudolph, 16, was shot and killed in a parking lot just blocks from his school on Monday afternoon.

A family member says Rudolph was a student at the Aurora campus of Colorado Early Colleges.

Funny, sweet and kind is how friends remember Rudolph.

“Like a class clown," one friend said.

Another friend said, “He was like a really good person. His parents raised him really good.”

There is a lot of talk about exactly what happened Monday. A teacher told FOX31 the incident stemmed from an ongoing argument between students. A family member says the confrontation was then taken outside during lunch time and up the street to a nearby parking lot.

According to a student and a teacher, the suspect in the case is also a student at CEC.

“They just wanted to prove that they were harder than him but they really weren’t," one friend said. “He was just a happy person, so remember him like that.”

FOX31 talked to the victim's sister as well. She said her brother was so funny, he would often have people on the floor laughing.