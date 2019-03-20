× Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy earlier this week, the Aurora Police Department said Wednesday.

A juvenile male was arrested Tuesday night in the 15000 block of East Evans Avenue in the death of Jeremy Rudolph on Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the Sable Technological Center at 562 Sable Blvd. about 11:40 a.m. Monday on a report of gunfire in the area.

When officers arrived, they found Rudolph on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Rudolph was taken to a hospital where he later died from his wounds. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office said Rudolph died of a gunshot wound to his head and classified the death as homicide.

The Aurora police Fugitive Apprehension and Surveillance Team, K-9 unit, SWAT team and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force were among those who worked for nearly 31 hours to arrest the suspect, police said.

The suspect’s name and age were not released because he’s a juvenile and the shooting remains under active investigation.

Rudolph was a student at Colorado Early College at its Aurora campus.