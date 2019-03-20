× Some Aspen trails to remain closed because of heavy snowpack

ASPEN, Colo. — The U.S. Forest Service says some trails in the Aspen area might not open until well into the summer, if at all, because of heavy snowpack and avalanche debris.

The Aspen Times reports that Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Karen Schroyer said Tuesday that the biggest questions exist for the Conundrum Trail and parking lot southwest of Aspen.

The area was buried by a massive slide off Highlands Ridge during an intense storm in March.

Schroyer says Pitkin County Road and Bridge workers estimate the Conundrum Trailhead is buried under about 40 feet of snow.

Schroyer says a decision about Conundrum Trail’s status for the summer could be made as soon as this week.

Schroyer says she doesn’t know when Maroon Creek will be open, either.