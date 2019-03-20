Snarf’s flagship sandwich shop forced to move

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER — Snarf Sandwiches’ flagship location on Pearl Street in Boulder is being forced to move due to new development in the area.

According to the popular sandwich shop’s owner, Jimmy Seidel, the property was sold to a developer who plans to build condominiums.

"We're heartbroken about losing our flagship shop on Pearl,” Seidel said.

The Pearl Street location replaced the shop’s original location in Boulder — which was known as, ‘the Shack’. ‘The Shack’ opened in 1996, but transitioned over to the Pearl Street location in 2007.

"It’s tough,” explained Bobby Cendali, the shop’s manager. "None of us want to leave this spot".



The original location was also replaced by housing development.

Snarf’s last day of service on Pearl Street is March 27.

It has 3 other locations in the Boulder area but is looking for a new spot in the Downtown Boulder corridor for its flagship shop.

Overall, Snarf’s operates more than 20 sandwich shops.