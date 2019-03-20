Puppy safe after being stolen from Centennial pet store; suspect has not been found yet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- A French bulldog puppy is safe after it was stolen from a Centennial pet store on Friday.

Surveillance video shows 12-week-old "Lola" being taken from Perfect Pets near South University Boulevard and East Arapahoe Road.

A warrant has been issued for the suspect who has not been found yet.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies found the woman suspected of stealing the dog in Aurora on Wednesday. When approached, the woman ran, leaving Lola behind.

Lola was returned to Perfect Pets, where she is waiting for her forever home.

Correction: The original version of this story stated a female suspect had been apprehended. She remains at-large.