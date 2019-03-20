Puppy safe after being stolen from Centennial pet store; woman charged

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- A French bulldog puppy is safe after it was stolen from a Centennial pet store on Friday.

Surveillance video shows 12-week-old "Lola" being taken from Perfect Pets near South University Boulevard and East Arapahoe Road.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies found the woman suspected of stealing the dog in Aurora on Wednesday. When approached, the woman ran, leaving Lola behind.

However, the woman was apprehended and now faces felony theft charges.

Lola was returned to Perfect Pets, where she is waiting for her forever home.

