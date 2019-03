GOLDEN, Colo. — A 45-year-old man was injured in a paragliding crash in Jefferson County Wednesday afternoon.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, the man took off near Golden and was looking for a landing spot near Green Mountain. At that point, the man’s parachute collapsed, dropping him about 200 feet.

The paraglider crashed near the interchange of C-470 and West Alameda Parkway.

The man was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

West Metro said erratic winds caused the crash.