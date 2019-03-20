One year after Denver man’s death, parents plead for help finding the killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - One year after a Denver man was shot and killed in a seemingly random act of violence, his parents and police are still trying to find whoever is responsible.

It was about 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 18, 2018 when Brad Kottke, 48, was walking home from the grocery store. He was at the corner of West 25th Avenue and Grove Street in northwest Denver when he was gunned down.

"It was the longest day of our lives," said Kottke's father, Gordon, who lives in Wisconsin. "We did not sleep that night."

Since then, Brad's parents and sister have had many sleepless nights.

They and police don't know why anyone would want to kill Brad. He didn't have any known enemies and hadn't been in trouble.

"I think he was in the wrong place at the wrong time," Denver Police Det. Jami Sisneros told FOX31. "Nothing in his life would’ve brought something like this to happen to him."

Det. Sisneros has received some tips about Kottke's death, but not enough to make an arrest. She hopes someone saw or heard something and will now come forward with information.

"I have another fear that if they do not find these people and get them off the street, they’re going to do this to somebody else again. And it’ll be another family going through what we’re going through," said Kottke's father, Gordon.

Brad Kottke moved away from Wisconsin years ago, graduated from college and went to law school for a while, then moved to Colorado about 15 years ago.

He worked at the Highland Tavern, where his friends and co-workers were shocked and saddened after Kottke's death.

Now, his parents have one message for Kottke's killer:

"I feel sorry for you because some day at the end, you’ll have to face the Lord and you’ll be condemned," Gordon Kottke said. "So, whether you get away with it in this world, you will not the next."

If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.