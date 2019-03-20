× One dead after two-vehicle crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — One person was killed in a serious crash involving two vehicles in Aurora Wednesday night.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers responded to East Iliff Avenue and South Blackhawk Street about 7 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a serious crash.

“One vehicle was eastbound East Iliff Avenue approaching South Blackhawk Street. Another vehicle was westbound East Iliff Avenue attempting to turn onto South Blackhawk Street. The two vehicles collided in the intersection,” APD said via its blog.

An occupant of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. Occupants of the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. APD did not say how many people were injured.

The crash is being investigated by APD’s traffic section.

The identity of the person killed has not yet been released pending the notification of their family.