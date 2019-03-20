WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 16: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses the media on March 16, 2019 in Wellington, New Zealand. At least 49 people are confirmed dead, with more than 40 people injured following attacks on two mosques in Christchurch on Friday afternoon. 41 of the victims were killed at Al Noor Mosque on Deans Avenue and seven died at Linwood mosque. Another victim died later in Christchurch hospital. Three people are in custody over the mass shootings. An Australian man has been charged with murder and will appear in court today. (Photo by Mark Tantrum/Getty Images)
New Zealand bans all assault weapons immediately
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand is immediately banning assault rifles, high-capacity magazines and “military style semi-automatic rifles” like the weapons used in last Friday’s attacks on two Christchurch mosques.
Ardern announced the ban Thursday and said it would be followed by legislation to be introduced next month.
She said the man arrested in the attacks had purchased his weapons legally and enhanced their capacity by using 30-round magazines “done easily through a simple online purchase.”