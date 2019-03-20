× New 60,000 square foot music venue in RiNo will open in August with concert by The Lumineers

DENVER — The newest music venue in Denver will open in August with a Colorado-based band playing opening night.

The Mission Ballroom, located in Denver’s River North (RiNo) neighborhood will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, Aug. 7 with a performance by The Lumineers.

Trey Anastasio Band will perform Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10. Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will then co-headline a concert on Monday, Aug. 12.

We are so happy to be opening the new @MissionBallroom on August 7. The Denver music scene is stronger than ever and we’re excited to be a part of this next chapter! To make sure everyone has a fair shot at getting tickets, you can enter the Mission Fair Ticketing lottery today. pic.twitter.com/52COcgeJ10 — The Lumineers (@thelumineers) March 19, 2019

The venue will accommodate 2,200 to 3,950 guests and is owned by Live Nation. It features a moving stage along with state-of-the-art sound and lights.

The Mission will also offer both a dance floor and rising rows so concertgoers have options to sit or stand.

Getting tickets for shows at the venue will also be different with a new program called “Mission Fair Ticketing,” which the venue says will give everyone who wants to go to a show an opportunity to go to a show.

“The concept of Mission Fair Ticketing is sometimes referred to as a lottery. When we announce an event using this method the tickets are immediately available for a pre-reservation. The fan goes to AXS.com purchase page anytime from the announce of the event until the registration term lasts which will be clearly notated,” the venue’s website states.

“The purchasers credit card is charged $1.00 to ensure it’s valid. Once the registration period ends we need a few days to review all the orders to remove all fraudulent attempts like bots, known scalpers and those attempting to buy more tickets than allowed. Once completed the computer randomly selects orders to fulfill until all orders are processed or until we run out of tickets.”

The Mission website states that the inital deposit will be refunded if you’re not selected for tickets and, if an event doesn’t sell out, remaining tickets will be placed for purchase on AXS.com.

The venue is located on Brighton Boulevard, between 40th and 43rd streets.