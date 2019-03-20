× Il Porcellino Salumi’s CSA Program

Denver – The local award winning sandwich shop Il Porcellino is on a mission to bring high quality local meats to Denver with a new meat share community. The new CSA program will provide consumers with more access to support small farms here in Colorado.

You can sign up for a month of meals for $200 ($50 per week) and every Sunday, they’ll have your meat share ready for pick-up. Each share includes enough meat for 2-3 meals for 2 people featuring ingredients representative of the season and the specialties of the farm partners, along with recipes and serving tips.

The deadline to sign up for April’s CSA is Sunday, March 31st with the first pick up on Sunday, April 7th. Pickup is every Sunday at Il Porcellino’s store in the Berkeley neighborhood at 4324 W. 41st Ave. Denver, Colorado.

Fennel Pollen & Citrus Pork Chop:

Season the pork chop with a pinch of salt, pepper, fennel pollen and the zest from half of a lemon generously on each side. Pan sear the pork chop in either a cast iron pan or large saute pan on medium-high heat, allowing the fat to render slowly. The pork chop should cook on each side for about 4 minutes, or until it has reached an internal temperature of 130 degrees. Remove from the pan, let it rest for 6 – 7 minutes, and slice it thin. Serve with Spring Vegetable Salad and Salsa Verde.

Salsa Verde:

3 Green Tomatoes

2 Green Spring Onions

1 Lime

1 TBSP Chopped Cilantro

Salt & Pepper to taste

Put all ingredients into a Food Processor and pulse until pureed smooth.