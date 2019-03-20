Hickenlooper’s response to female VP question raising eyebrows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Former Colorado governor and presidential candidate John Hickenlooper needed to have a big moment during his nationally televised town hall on CNN.

He accomplished that.

But it's perhaps not the kind of attention he wanted.

Hickenlooper being Hickenlooper...asked if he would select a woman as his VP....his answer getting a lot of attention tonight pic.twitter.com/r3nRVRDSyM — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) March 21, 2019

When asked by CNN's Dana Bash if he would select a woman to be on the ticket, he replied: "Of course."

But then he pivoted, perhaps awkwardly, to say, "How come we aren't asking the women, 'Would you be willing to put a man on the ticket?'"

Bash quickly replied, "When we get to that point, I'll ask you that question."

The moment has quickly gone viral with Democrats posting disheartening emojis in response.

Well his campaign ended a little earlier than I thought it would. 👋 — Nikki Brinks (@NikkiBirnks) March 21, 2019

After the event, Hickenlooper defended his remarks.

.@LaurenHitt, Hickenlooper's spokeswoman, says the governor was "making the point that the media too often discounts the chances of women winning the nomination themselves." https://t.co/PznEX0ioAa — Dan Merica (@merica) March 21, 2019

I caught up with Hickenlooper after his #CNNTownHall. He stood by this comment, saying his point was “too often media discounts the chance of a woman winning.” "That is what I am talking about. People can take it out of context," he said. https://t.co/PznEX0ioAa — Dan Merica (@merica) March 21, 2019

Hickenlooper also addressed his opposition to the death penalty and his position on what the federal government should do with marijuana during the debate.

Additionally, Hickenlooper told the TV audience why he took his mother to see the pornographic film "Deep Throat."

Highlights from those moments are available here: