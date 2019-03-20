Hickenlooper’s response to female VP question raising eyebrows

DENVER -- Former Colorado governor and presidential candidate John Hickenlooper needed to have a big moment during his nationally televised town hall on CNN.
He accomplished that.
But it's perhaps not the kind of attention he wanted.
When asked by CNN's Dana Bash if he would select a woman to be on the ticket, he replied: "Of course."
But then he pivoted, perhaps awkwardly, to say, "How come we aren't asking the women, 'Would you be willing to put a man on the ticket?'"
Bash quickly replied, "When we get to that point, I'll ask you that question."
The moment has quickly gone viral with Democrats posting disheartening emojis in response.
After the event, Hickenlooper defended his remarks.
Hickenlooper also addressed his opposition to the death penalty and his position on what the federal government should do with marijuana during the debate.
Additionally, Hickenlooper told the TV audience why he took his mother to see the pornographic film "Deep Throat."
Highlights from those moments are available here:AlertMe