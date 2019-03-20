Hickenlooper says he’d suspend death penalty as president

SUN VALLEY, ID - JULY 6: Colorado governor John Hickenlooper attends the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 6, 2016 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

DENVER — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper says he would suspend the federal death penalty if elected president.

Hickenlooper, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, made the pledge during a CNN town hall Wednesday night.

As governor, Hickenlooper refused to execute a quadruple-murderer. He said he was opposed to the death penalty and wouldn’t carry it out.

Asked if he would do the same for the 63 people currently on federal death row, Hickenlooper said yes. He added that while he hasn’t studied all the cases, “I’d have to be suspicious just to start.”

He also noted that minorities are more likely to be sentenced to death.

Other Democratic presidential aspirants, including California Sen. Kamala Harris, have also called for suspending the death penalty.

