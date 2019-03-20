× Former Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly pleads guilty to trespassing, will not face jail time

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Former Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal trespassing in Arapahoe County court on Wednesday morning.

Under the plea, the 24-year-old will serve no jail time but was sentenced to one year of probation and 50 hours of community service.

Kelly was initially charged with first-degree criminal trespassing, but that charge was dismissed.

He was arrested in the early morning hours on Oct. 23 after allegedly entering an a home uninvited and sitting down on a couch while mumbling incoherently.

The incident happened following Von Miller’s Halloween party at the Gothic Theatre when he left and walked uninvited into a nearby home in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Street about 1:15 a.m.

According to an arrest affidavit, one of the homeowners, a woman, was sitting on a couch just inside the front door while holding her young child when Kelly entered and sat down next to her, mumbling incoherently.

The woman called for her husband, Marco Torres, who confronted Kelly and hit him with an aluminum vacuum tube with plastic ends in the upper back as he kicked Kelly out of the house.

“She was really, really scared,” Torres said. “She was. She was with my son on the couch and he just walked in. He was there. She woke me up.”

After Kelly left, police were called and officers found Kelly inside a black SUV in front of the Gothic Theatre on South Broadway not far from the residence.

Torres identified Kelly as the man who entered the residence uninvited. When he told officers he wanted to pursue criminal charges, Kelly was arrested and booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Center.

He posted the $2,500 bond and was released.

Shortly after making his first court appearance on Oct. 24, Kelly was released by the Broncos.