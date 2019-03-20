First day of Spring delivers sun and mild temps; stormy this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Spring officially arrives this afternoon at 3:58 p.m. and it will be a nice one.

We'll see sunny skies across Colorado. Along the Front Range we'll have highs around 54 meanwhile the mountain will have highs in the 30s.

Two storm systems are lined-up: 1) Friday, 2) Sunday-Monday.

The first storm system pushes snow into the Mountains starting late Thursday. The brunt of the accumulation occurs in the Southern Mountains, up to 1 foot. 1-5" in the Central and Northern Mountains by Saturday morning. Then we get a break. Storm #2 arrives on Sunday-Monday.

Saturday looks partly to mostly cloudy, 50s.

The Sunday-Monday storm system could deliver a rain/snow mix to Denver and the Front Range. We could see accumulation. High temps fall from the 50s into the 40s and possibly 30s.

The highest likelihood of snow occurs Sunday night into Monday morning.

