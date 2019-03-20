× CNN to host John Hickenlooper for 2020 town hall on Wednesday night

ATLANTA — Presidential hopeful John Hickenlooper, the former two-term governor of Colorado, will participate in a CNN town hall on Wednesday night in Atlanta.

Hickenlooper will answer questions at a town hall moderated by Dana Bash. The event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Hickenlooper announced his 2020 bid earlier this month, becoming the 14th Democratic candidate and second governor to enter the growing field. Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee announced a run earlier this month.

In his announcement video, Hickenlooper chronicled his life as a geologist, an owner of a brewpub, the mayor of Denver and the governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019.

He touted his work securing health care coverage for his constituents, boosting job growth, creating tough environmental laws and passing gun legislation.

“I’m running for president because we’re facing a crisis that threatens everything we stand for,” he said.

He slammed President Donald Trump as a “bully” and said, “As a skinny kid with coke bottle glasses and a funny last name, I’ve stood up to my fair share of bullies.”

Hickenlooper dodged a question earlier this month about whether he considers himself a capitalist, telling MSNBC that “the labels, I’m not sure any of them fit.”

He later clarified on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” saying, “I’m happy to say I’m a capitalist, but I think at a certain point the labels do nothing but divide us.”