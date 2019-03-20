× Cat-Topia

Denver – A Unique 2 Colorado company that builds custom outdoor enclosures or “catios” for your cat.

Lance Harding and Sky Davis are the master minds behind Cat-Topia and they stopped by the Daybreak studio to show us how these “catios” can give your cats more freedom while keeping them safe.

You can check out Cat – Topia catios at Dumb Friends League event at the Furry Scurry at Washington Park on May 4th and the Catwalk at the Dumb Friends League Quebec Street Shelter on July 13th.

https://catiospaces.com/catios-cat-enclosures/