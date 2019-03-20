× 2 Auraria police officers injured in hit-and-run; suspect later arrested

DENVER — Two Auraria police officers suffered minor injuries in a hit-and-run on the Denver campus on Wednesday afternoon.

An officer made a traffic stop in a parking lot on the west side of the Triovoli student union near Ninth and Walnut streets, parking his motorcycle behind the vehicle, officials said.

After the officer approached the vehicle, it was determined the driver had an outstanding arrest warrant.

When a second officer arrived, the driver took off, hitting and knocking down the motorcycle.

Both officers were taken to a hospital to be treated for leg injuries but are expected to be OK.

The officers were able to give a description of the vehicle to the Denver Police Department. Officers later arrested the driver at their home.