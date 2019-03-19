Warm, sunny and dry start to spring in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Spring arrives at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday. It will certainly be feeling like spring in Denver with sunny skies, dry conditions and warm temperatures.

High temperatures will stay in the 50s the next few days along the Front Range. There could be an isolated shower or two on Thursday but most places will stay dry.

Better shower chances move in on Friday with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Some of the higher elevations such as the foothills and Palmer Divide could see a dusting of snow from these showers depending on current temperatures when it falls.

Most of the snow that falls will melt on contact with the surface.

Saturday will be drier with a 10 percent chance for rain.

A bigger storm system moves in on Sunday night into Monday.

This storm has potential to bring accumulating snow to the Front Range but it is still too far out to know details.

