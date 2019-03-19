‘Toy Story 4’ first full trailer released

The first full-length trailer for “Toy Story 4” was released on Tuesday and Woody, Buzz and friends appear to be going on a road trip.

It’s the longest look at the fourth installment of the “Toy Story” series yet after a few short promos and a Super Bowl ad. Along with the trailer, a brand new poster for the movie was also released.

Here’s the brand new poster for #ToyStory4. See the film in theaters June 21. pic.twitter.com/oPIrQwe8WU — Toy Story 4 (@toystory) March 19, 2019

The fourth movie comes nearly a decade after the third film and almost 25 years after the original. But the movie will feature plenty of familiar voices such as Tom Hanks as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear.

Other castmembers include Joan Cusack, Keanu Reeves, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Tony Hale, Michael Keaton, Bonnie Hunt, Timothy Dalton, Jeff Garlin, and Laurie Metcalf.

“Toy Story 4” will hit theaters on June 21.