The Rebel Workout sweats for a good cause

Posted 10:10 am, March 19, 2019

Colorado's Best Host Joana Canals would love for you to join in on her fundraising workout The Rebel Workout downtown this Saturday March 23rd at 11am. Her fitness pals there have graciously agreed to host this  to help raise funds for her "Woman of the Year" campaign for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Every dollar raised for Joana counts as a vote for her and goes directly to fighting blood cancers.  The Rebel Workout is asking for donations to participate in the workout. Register HERE  or go to TheRebelWorkout.com and check out their schedule.

The Rebel Workout

Fundraising workout for Joana's "Woman of the Year" Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Saturday March 23 at 11am

Requesting donations

