State Senators head to court over lawsuit regarding bill reading by computer

DENVER — Colorado Republican and Democratic State Senators met in a Denver courtroom Tuesday morning in a lawsuit regarding a bill reading by a computer last week.

Republican State Senators are suing Democrats over their decision last week to have a 2,000 page bill read by computers and not by a person.

Republicans had asked for the bill to be read “at length” in an effort to delay the Democratic agenda.

Democrats then deployed computers in an effort to have the bill read faster.

If a judge rules in favor of Republicans, the bill will then likely have to be read by the clerk, delaying the Democratic agenda on the Senate floor

