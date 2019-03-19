× State Senators head to court over lawsuit regarding bill reading by computer

DENVER — Colorado Republican and Democratic State Senators met in a Denver courtroom Tuesday morning in a lawsuit regarding a bill reading by a computer last week.

Republican State Senators are suing Democrats over their decision last week to have a 2,000 page bill read by computers and not by a person.

Republicans had asked for the bill to be read “at length” in an effort to delay the Democratic agenda.

Democrats then deployed computers in an effort to have the bill read faster.

If a judge rules in favor of Republicans, the bill will then likely have to be read by the clerk, delaying the Democratic agenda on the Senate floor

Now: Senator Bob Gardner takes the stand in lawsuit hearing. @ColoSenGOP suing @COSenDem for having a 2000 page bill read by a computer and not by a person #coleg #copolitics #kdvr — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) March 19, 2019

“If that qualifies as reading a bill at length than anything qualifies as reading a bill at length” – Chris Murray, @ColoSenGOP attorney. — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) March 19, 2019

Dems showing clip of multiple clerks reading a bill in 2017 in which only one clerks voice was in front of a microphone. The point is to show #coleg has had bills read differently in the past — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) March 19, 2019

