Standley Lake will be closed to trailered boats this summer

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- Trailered boats will not be permitted on Standley Lake in Westminster this summer in an effort to protect the reservoir from a zebra mussel infestation.

The reservoir provides water to more than 300,000 people in Westminster, Thornton and Northglenn.

Westminster City Manager Donald Tripp told FOX31 that although the invasive species hasn't been detected in the drinking water supply, it's time to make sure that doesn't happen in the future.

"We’ve had some information in the last few months that leads us to believe there’s some risk involved and the risk is just too high to allow boating this summer," Tripp said.

Bill Bistline of Wakeboard and Waterski Specialty and the Watersports Industry Association said boaters prioritize protecting the reservoir as well, but the city needs to explore other options.

Bistline said a "one boat, one lake" option should be considered.

"Meaning the boats stay on that property and can only use that lake for an entire year. It’s a way to still have [Standley] remain as a boating outlet," Bistline said.

Bistline added that Colorado has an amazing number of locations for boaters to explore, so impulsively selling a boat is a decision one might regret in the future.

Members of the boating community are expected to attend an upcoming public meeting about the issue on April 2.

For more information about boating regulations and zebra mussels, visit the city of Westminster's website.