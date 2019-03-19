× Spring arrives with two minor storm systems with rain, snow chances for Colorado this week

DENVER — It will be a spring-like day across the Front Range on Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of a rain/snow shower and partly cloudy skies. Our highs will be around 42 degrees.

The mountains stay partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of a snow shower on Tuesday with highs in the 30s.

We have sunshine on Wednesday and then we have two minor storm systems are lined-up.

They are both southern track and therefore warmer.

The first arrives in the mountains Thursday-Friday.

1-4 inches of snow accumulation at the Central and Northern Mountain ski areas while the southern mountains get the most with 4-8 inches.

That storm affects the Front Range on Friday with a chance for rain showers.

Saturday stays partly cloudy.

The second storm system arrives on Sunday with another 1-4 inches of mountain snow and a chance for rain across the Front Range. The Southern Mountains get the most accumulation with 3-6 inches.

Monday features a continuation of rain/snow chances.

