Report: Trout, Angels close to record 12-year, $432 million deal

Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim looks on prior to a game against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium on September 25, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are close to finalizing a 12-year, $432 million contract that would shatter the record for the largest deal in North American sports history, a person familiar with the negotiations said Tuesday.

The deal was disclosed by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been finalized and had not been announced.

Trout would top the new 12-year, $330 million contract between Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies, and his $36 million average annual value would surpass Zack Greinke’s $34.4 million in a six-year deal with Arizona that started in 2016.

Progress toward an agreement was first reported by ESPN.

Trout’s deal includes a signing bonus and would supersede the six-year, $144.5 million contract that had been set to pay him $66.5 million over the next two seasons.

