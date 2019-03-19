× Report: Florida prosecutors offer Patriots owner Robert Kraft deal to drop solicitation charges

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Prosecutors have offered to drop solicitation charges against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft for allegedly paying for sex at a Florida massage parlor, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

According to the report, under the proposed deferred prosecution agreement, Kraft and another two dozen men caught up in the sting must agree that they would have been found guilty at trial.

Each would have to do 100 hours of community service, submit to a sexually transmitted disease test, take a class on prostitution and pay court fees.

Kraft has been charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution. He was one of several men charged after a months-long investigation by police in Jupiter, Florida, who were looking into alleged human trafficking.

A statement from a Kraft spokesman at the time the charges were announced declared his innocence.

But police said they have Kraft on surveillance video entering the day spa, paying for services and receiving oral sex on two occasions, including on the day the Patriots played in the AFC Championship Game.

Kraft is facing 60 days in jail and a $500 fine if the misdemeanor case goes to trial and he is found guilty.