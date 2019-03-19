Proposed Florida law would punish people who leave dogs at home during hurricanes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill in Florida would punish any residents who leave their dogs at home while fleeing a hurricane.

According to FOX13 Tampa Bay and The Florida Times-Union, Senate Bill 1738 would make it illegal to leave a dog restrained and unattended during a hurricane. Owners who do so could face jail time or a $5,000 fine.

The Times-Union reports that there are already some Florida counties — including Sarasota and Palm Beach — with laws that prohibit animals from being left tethered outside during extreme weather, including hurricanes.

The new legislation would prohibit leaving a dog restrained and unattended outside during any natural or man-made disaster statewide.

On Monday, SB 1738 passed unanimously in the Senate Agriculture Committee.

