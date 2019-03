BOULDER, Colo. — Police are hoping the public can help investigators find a University of Colorado Boulder student who has been missing since Thursday, March 14.

According to CU police, 20-year-old Mikhail “Misha” Solok lives in the Stearns West residence hall. He has not spoken to friends or family since Thursday.

Anyone who knows where Solok might be is urged to call CU police at: 303-492-6666.

Police did not provide details on what Solok was wearing or where he may have been headed.