Man who stabbed Avon jogger sentenced to 20 years

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Andrew Michael Young, 19, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury for stabbing a female jogger on a bike path behind a creek side hotel in the Town of Avon, on May 31 of last year.

According to the DA, the victim was jogging alone when Young allegedly ran up behind her and passed her on the jogging trail.

She was repeatedly stabbed by Young with a kitchen knife in her head and torso. The victim was taken to a local hospital, treated and quickly discharged. She has had to undergo surgery to repair her wounds.

Young went to a local hospital after his mother saw his injured hand and he had admitted to stabbing someone that morning.

Young did not give a motive for the stabbing. The victim survived her injuries.