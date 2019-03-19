Community collecting donations for Aurora homicide victim’s family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Police are asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation after a body was found last Wednesday during the blizzard. Police say the body was found just east of the Fitzsimons light rail station parking lot.

On Tuesday, Aurora police identified the victim as 24-year-old Martin Galdamez. Police have not released a cause of death or any further details on the case.

Members of the local El Salvadorian community say Galdamez was from the Central American country. They say he was known as a quiet man who played soccer with his friends every Sunday.

Those close to Galdamez hope to get more answers from police soon. Meanwhile, they are trying to help his family.

"We have people who have given $1 here even $100, and that makes me feel good that they are giving for their own people,” explained Delia Rivera of Tienda Salvadorena.

Rivera has a donation box set up at her store, which is located at East Colfax Avenue and Forest Street in east Denver. Each box explains that Rivera is raising money to send Galdamez's body back to El Salvador so his parents can bury their son. They are collecting money through Sunday.

The Aurora Police Department is asking anyone who has information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). They say people can remain anonymous and can be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.